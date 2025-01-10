Trump spared jail at hush money sentencing, days before inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump will not go to jail or pay a fine over his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, a judge ruled on Friday, but the sentencing will place a judgment of guilt on his record.

Justice Juan Merchan’s sentencing of Trump, 78, to unconditional discharge closes a case that had loomed over his bid to retake the White House just days before his Jan. 20 inauguration.

By granting an unconditional discharge, Merchan would place a judgment of guilt on Trump’s permanent record - without any other legal penalty such as custody, a fine or probation.

Trump pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict. He appeared with his lawyer on TV screens beamed to the courtroom with two American flags in the background.

“It’s been a political witch hunt,” Trump said before sentencing, wearing a red tie with white stripes. “It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election and obviously that didn’t work.”