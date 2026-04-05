Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, Trump in expletive-laden social media post
US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden social media post Sunday to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.
Following an 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”
“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” wrote the president, adding: “Praise be to Allah.”