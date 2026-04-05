Americas

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, Trump in expletive-laden social media post

AFP
Washington, United States
US President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking during a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on 1 April 2026AFP

US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden social media post Sunday to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.

Following an 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” wrote the president, adding: “Praise be to Allah.”

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