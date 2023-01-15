Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests

Peru's government late Saturday declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions due to protests against president Dina Boluarte that have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks.

The measure, in force for 30 days, authorizes the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

In addition to the capital, the state of emergency covers the regions of Cusco and Puno and the port of Callao, adjacent to Lima.