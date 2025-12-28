Zelensky looks to close out Ukraine peace deal at Trump meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sit down Sunday with Donald Trump and seek to secure the US president's stamp of approval for a new proposal to end the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.

The 20-point plan, which emerged from weeks of intense US-Ukraine negotiations, lacks Moscow's approval, and the face-to-face in Florida comes in the wake of a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv.

The meeting, to be hosted by Trump at his opulent Mar-a-Lago residence at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) Sunday according to the White House, will be the pair's first in-person encounter since October, when the US president refused to grant Zelensky's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

During a stopover in Canada on Saturday, Zelensky said he hoped the talks would be "very constructive" and said Russian leader Vladimir Putin had shown his hand with the latest assault on the Ukrainian capital.