New storms hitting California as it faces already ‘disastrous’ floods

The latest in a damaging succession of storm systems blew into California on Saturday, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions and threatening snowfalls of up to six feet (two meters) in areas.

The latest system was expected to bring “heavy lower-elevation rain, significant mountain snow, and strong winds,” with “another surge of Pacific moisture” expected Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

It predicted “disastrous flooding” across the lower Salinas River valley, an important agricultural region south of San Francisco Bay.

An AFP journalist saw the Salinas River overtopping its banks in many spots, at times covering farm fields for hundreds of yards, even as the rain continued under leaden skies.