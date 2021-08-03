Schools in US offer $1,000 bonus to vaccinated staff

Schools in a county in the southeastern US state of Georgia will pay $1,000 bonuses to staff who are vaccinated against Covid-19 in a bid to protect themselves from the resurgent pandemic, authorities said.

With that incentive county officials said they hope to avoid the "numerous disruptions that were encountered in public education over the past two school years due to a global pandemic."

"Last year was a challenge like no other for our students and our staff members as we were constantly having to adjust to the presence and possibilities of Covid-19 on our campuses," superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said in a statement.