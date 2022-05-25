Shot grandmother, acted alone: police profile Texas gunman

Before he opened fire in a Texas elementary school—killing 19 small children—teenager Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother, officials said.

The 18-year-old, who died when police tried to arrest him, was a US citizen and a student in Uvalde, a small community near the Mexican border where the tragedy took place.

A mugshot of Ramos that circulated in local media showed a young man with brown hair, looking in front of him with an expressionless gaze.

“The first incident was at their grandmother’s residence where he shot the grandmother,” said Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety, adding she was later airlifted to a medical facility.