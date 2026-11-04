Americas

US midterms election

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

Reuters
Detroit
Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed reacts after his victory in the US midterm elections, during an Election Night rally, in Detroit, Michigan, US, 4 November 2026.Reuters

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, becoming the first ​Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic ‌seat in the party’s fight for Senate control.

El-Sayed’s victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and denied Republicans ​a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator ​Gary Peters.

Supporters react to the announcement that the Democrats have taken control of the US House at an Election Night watch party for Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during the US midterm elections in Detroit, Michigan, US, 3 November 2026.
REUTERS

El-Sayed, 42, a former public health official, focused on ⁠lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics. ​His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare program ​championed by progressives in his party.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

His ​opponent Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent, entered ​the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans and had sought to ‌cast ⁠El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic ​tropes.

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the US midterm elections on Election Day in Farmington Hills, Michigan, US, 3 November 2026.
Reuters

Rogers also devoted ​significant effort ⁠to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel ​and his characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza ​as genocide.

But ⁠Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the ⁠president ​on the war in Iran and the ​US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down ​costs for businesses and consumers.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

Democratic candidate for US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, speaks alongside his wife, Sarah Jukaku, after his victory in the US midterm elections, during an Election Night rally, in Detroit, Michigan, US, 4 November 2026.
Reuters

His ​opponent Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent, entered ​the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans and had sought to ‌cast ⁠El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic ​tropes.

Rogers also devoted ​significant effort ⁠to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel ​and his characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza ​as genocide.

A supporter holds a folding fan with the image of Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at an Election Night rally during the US midterm elections in Detroit, Michigan, US, 3 November 2026.
Reuters

But ⁠Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the ⁠president ​on the war in Iran and the ​US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down ​costs for businesses and consumers.

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