Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

US President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kyiv via NATO.

Trump said he was "very, very unhappy" with Vladimir Putin, underlining his insistence that his patience had finally snapped with the Russian leader's refusal to end the deadly conflict.

"We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 per cent," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Republican added that they would be "secondary tariffs" that target Russia's remaining trade partners -- seeking to cripple Moscow's ability to survive already sweeping Western sanctions.

Russia's top trading partner last year was China, accounting for about 34 per cent, followed distantly by India, Turkey and Belarus, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.