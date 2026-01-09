Venezuela frees ex-presidential candidate in ‘large’ prisoner release

Venezuela on Thursday began releasing a “large number” of political prisoners, including several foreigners, in an apparent concession to the United States after its ouster of ruler Nicolas Maduro.

The releases are the first since Maduro’s former deputy Delcy Rodriguez took over, with the backing of President Donald Trump, who says he is content to let her govern as long as she gives Washington access to oil.

Former Venezuelan opposition candidate Enrique Marquez—who opposed Nicolas Maduro in the contested 2024 presidential election—was among those released Thursday.

“It’s all over now,” Marquez said in a video taken by a local journalist of him and his wife, accompanied by another released opposition member Biagio Pilieri.

The White House credited Trump with securing the prisoners’ freedom.

“This is one example of how the president is using maximum leverage to do right by the American and Venezuelan people,” Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP.