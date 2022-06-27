Stampede at New York Pride parade after fireworks mistaken for gunfire

A stampede occurred at a Pride parade in the US city of New York on Sunday, with hundreds of people attempting to flee after mistaking the sound of fireworks for gunfire, police said.

"There were NO shots fired in Washington Square Park. After an investigation, it was determined that the sound was fireworks set off at the location," the NYPD said in a tweet shortly after the incident.

Police told AFP "there were no serious injuries" from the stampede.

Terrified people ran or walked briskly along a street adjacent to the square after the scare, videos on social media showed.