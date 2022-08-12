Five Chinese companies to delist from NYSE amid US tensions

Five Chinese state-owned companies, including oil giant Sinopec 600028.SS and China Life Insurance 601628.SS, said on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange, amid economic and diplomatic tensions with the United States.

The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco) 601600.SS, PetroChina 601857.SS and a separate Sinopec entity, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co 600688.SS, each said they would apply to delist their American Depository Shares this month.

The five, which in May were flagged by the U.S. securities regulator as failing to meet its auditing standards, will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

Beijing and Washington are in talks to resolve a long-running audit dispute which could potentially result in Chinese companies being banned from U.S. exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. rules.

Washington has long demanded complete access to the books of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing bars foreign inspection of audit documents from local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.