Trump fires US election security official for 'rejecting fraud claims'

Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected the president's unsubstantiated claims of "massive" fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.

Trump announced on Twitter the termination "effective immediately" of Chris Krebs, who leads the agency that jointly declared "the 3rd November election was the most secure in American history."

Trump, who refuses to acknowledge that he lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Biden, has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the voting and count were replete with fraud.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," Trump wrote in a tweet.