Trump impeachment article sent to Senate

The US House of Representatives presented a single article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, setting in motion the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

In a solemn procession, the nine House impeachment managers silently walked the article through the same ornate halls of Congress overrun by Trump supporters on 6 January and delivered it to the Senate.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, then read out the charge against Trump on the Senate floor, where the former president continues to enjoy significant support from Republican senators.

"Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States," Raskin said. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and imperiled a coequal branch of government."

The Senate trial of the 74-year-old Trump, who was impeached by the Democratic-majority House on 13 January for an unprecedented second time, is to begin the week of 8 February.

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said the 100 members of the Senate, who will act as jurors, will be sworn in on Tuesday and a summons issued to Trump.

Democrats and Republicans agreed to delay the start of the trial for two weeks to allow Trump to prepare his defense against the charge of "incitement of insurrection," and for the Senate to confirm president Joe Biden's cabinet appointees.

US Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts presided over Trump's previous Senate trial -- which ended with his acquittal -- but presiding this time will be the Senate president pro tempore.