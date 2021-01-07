Trump pledges 'orderly transition' after Congress affirms Biden win

AFP
Washington, USA
US president Donald Trump
US president Donald TrumpReuters

Outgoing US president Donald Trump on Thursday offered the clearest signal yet that he will voluntarily leave office on 20 January, saying there will be an "orderly transition" to Joe Biden's presidency.

Donald TrumpDonald Trump

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement minutes after the US Congress formally certified Biden's victory.

"While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," he added, hinting at a potential 2024 run.

