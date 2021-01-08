Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

Reuters
Washington, USA
Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald TrumpAFP

US president Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, on 20 January, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on 19 January, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

More News

Republican would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump

US president Donald Trump is reflected as he departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US, 5 November, 2020

Trump finally promises transition as calls mount to remove him

A unit of the DC National Guard provides a security presence at the US Capitol in Washington, US on 7 January 2021

Trump’s political future in peril after Capitol attack

Supporters of US president Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, on 6 January 2021

FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs

Supporters of US president Donald Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, on 6 January 2021