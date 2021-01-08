Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

US president Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, on 20 January, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.
There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on 19 January, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said.
"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.
