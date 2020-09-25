Trump under fire over election result comments

‘It’s not North Korea’

Trump’s remarks casting doubt on the transfer of power came as he significantly trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls on the presidential election.

McConnell, who wields significant power as the top Republican in Congress, felt it necessary to issue a statement seen as a veiled warning to Trump.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” McConnell tweeted.

“There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

Other political leaders were more brusque.

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus,” Republican Senator Mitt Romney tweeted.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, said it was necessary to remind Trump, “You are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who Trump has assailed as an anti-American extreme leftist, excoriated Trump in a speech before the Senate.

“Under Donald Trump, we have a president who has little respect for our constitution or the rule of law,” said Sanders, who earlier this year failed in a bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump, he said, is “first president in the history of this country to refuse to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election.”

“What he is saying is that if he wins the election, that’s great. But if he loses, it’s rigged, because the only way, the only way, he can lose is if it’s rigged.”