Trump's new social media app begins slow rollout

Donald Trump's new social media app started a gradual rollout late Sunday and should be "fully operational" by late March, potentially raising the former president's profile more than a year after he was banned by major platforms.

"This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store," said Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), parent company of the new app Truth Social.

The former Republican congressman was speaking Sunday on conservative Fox News. "I think, by the end of March, we're going to be fully operational -- at least within the United States," added Nunes, who resigned from the US House to lead the Trump group.