Trump's press secretary tests COVID-19 positive

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany removes a mask prior to a television interview at the White House in Washington, DC, 2 October 2020
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, three days after president Donald Trump was hospitalized with the disease.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," added Trump's spokeswoman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

