Putin gifts Alaska man new motorcycle during Trump summit

"I have to say that this is a personal gift from the President of the Russian Federation," Andrei Ledenev, the embassy employee, told Warren.

The white-haired, bespectacled Warren, who Reuters was unable to contact for comment, was shown hopping aboard his new bike, Ledenev behind him and another man in the sidecar, to take it for a spin.

"It's night and day," Warren said. "I like my old one, but this one is obviously much better."

"I'm speechless, it's amazing. Thank you very much."