Trump's next 100 days: Now comes the hard part

President Donald Trump spent his first 100 days issuing a blitz of executive orders to deliver rapidly on campaign pledges, drastically downsize the government and reshape America's role on the global stage.

But the job gets trickier now for the self-styled dealmaker-in-chief, who must corral fractious Republicans on Capitol Hill to anchor his domestic policies in legislation that can cement a lasting legacy.

"Trump's first 100 days were remarkable for their pace and impact. Now comes the hard part," Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of the Franklin Templeton Institute, said in a memo to investors.