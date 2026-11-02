Democrats, Trump hold final rallies before midterm elections

Donald Trump and his Republican Party will make last-gasp pitches to US midterm voters Monday to hold back a predicted Democrat wave that could take over Congress and impose tight political constraints on the president for the first time in two years.

For his closing argument, Trump chose a speech in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool -- a landmark that has become synonymous with the 80-year-old president's obsessive, controversial drive to redevelop the US capital.

"We're going to win," he said on Sunday.

Democrats, meanwhile, began making their final arguments, planning rallies -- including by star Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas -- to cap a campaign of breathtaking tension and bitterness.

Polls are largely in their favor, showing that Democrats are near certain to take the majority from Republicans in the House of Representatives and have a real shot at winning the currently Republican Senate.

Even winning just the House would mean Democrats have voting power over the federal budget and would lead powerful committees able to investigate alleged corruption under Trump, the Epstein files and other explosive issues.