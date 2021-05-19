US announces nearly USD 155m in new aid for Rohingya

The United States has announced nearly USD 155 million in assistance to help meet the immediate needs of 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“The United States announced nearly USD 155 million in new assistance to sustain critical efforts to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh and internally displaced Rohingyas and other affected people in Burma,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Our assistance will help meet the immediate needs of the nearly 900,000 refugees in Bangladesh who fled from horrific violence in Burma’s Rakhine State, including women and children,” he added.