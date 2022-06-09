US Capitol riot probe renews spotlight on Trump rebels

Death threats, accusations of betrayal and censure by their local parties: for the six Republicans running for re-election after voting to impeach Donald Trump, the last 17 months have been a painful lesson in the perils of opposing an unforgiving leader.

Ten out of 211 House Republicans backed the Democrats’ ultimately unsuccessful bid to have Trump convicted in a Senate trial last year, believing he should be held accountable for inciting a deadly siege of the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

Four have since announced they would retire, and the remaining six have become pariahs in their local town halls and roadside diners, upbraided for their “disloyalty” as they campaign for November’s midterm elections.

Ostracized by a party still in thrall to the former president, the group are bracing for a high-profile reminder of their break with Trump as televised congressional hearings on the insurrection begin Thursday.