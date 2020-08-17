US COVID-19 deaths top 170,000

US COVID-19 deaths have surpassed the 170,000 mark, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national cases topping 5.4 million, the death toll from the disease in the US rose to 170,019 on Sunday evening, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The state of New York recorded the most deaths across the country, with 32,840 fatalities, followed by New Jersey with 15,912 deaths. California and Texas both reported more than 10,000 deaths, the tally showed.