US COVID-19 deaths top 200,000

US COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 6.8 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 200,005, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York state reported 33,092 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. New Jersey recorded the second most deaths of 16,069. The states of Texas, California and Florida all confirmed more than 13,000 deaths, the tally showed.