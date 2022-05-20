US drops 'foreign terrorist' designation from Israeli, Basque, Egyptian groups

The US State Department on Friday removed its longstanding official "foreign terrorist organisation" label from Israeli, Basque, Egyptian, Palestinian and Japanese extremist groups, but all will remain under a separate, broader terror designation.

Removed from the FTO blacklist were Kahane Chai, a Jewish extremist group linked to late rabbi Meir Kahane; the Palestinian jihadist group Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem; and Euskadi Ta Askatasuna, or ETA, a Basque separatist group that operated in Spain and France.

Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult, which launched a deadly sarin attack in Tokyo's subway in 1995, and Gamaa Islamiya, the militant group led by the blind cleric Omar Abdel Rahman, who died in a US prison in 2017, were also dropped from the department's official list of foreign terrorist organisations.