US high court weighs FBI surveillance of mosque

The US Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday in a case involving national security and the claims of three Muslim men in California who say they were illegally surveilled at their mosque by the FBI.

The three men -- Yassir Fazaga, imam of the Orange County Islamic Foundation, Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdelrahim -- filed a lawsuit arguing that the surveillance conducted after the September 11, 2001 attacks was based solely on their religion.