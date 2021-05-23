US secretary reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour

Saying the ceasefire would help mark a pivot from violence to "something more positive," he added, "That has to start now with dealing with the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

"Then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost, and critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in people's lives.”

He was asked on ABC how the Biden administration could ensure that aid would go to ordinary Palestinians and not help the Hamas militants who launched thousands of rockets at Israel.

"We've worked in the past and we continue to work with trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi- government authority," he said.

"The real challenge here is to help the Palestinians and particularly to help the Palestinian authority deliver better results for their people, and of course, Israel has a profound role to play in that too."

Israel's response to the Hamas rocket barrages has drawn sharp criticism from some liberal members of the US Congress who have questioned American arms sales to the Jewish state.

Asked about that, Blinken replied, "The president has been clear we're committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself... At the same time, any arms sale will be done in full consultation in Congress."