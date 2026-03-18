Trump faces impasse over Iran war

Having failed to clearly define an objective or exit strategy -- and sell the American public on a new war in Iran -- President Donald Trump finds himself at an impasse, mere weeks into the conflict.

Add to that the high-profile protest resignation of a senior US counterterrorism official on Tuesday, who said publicly that the Islamic republic posed “no imminent threat to our nation” and he couldn’t “in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

Trump has repeatedly said Iran has been “decimated” by American and Israeli strikes, indicating he is in the position to declare victory.

But the Republican leader has not gone that far -- and for good reason.

It takes both sides to end a war, unless an opponent capitulates.

Iran, though severely weakened militarily and politically by an onslaught of airstrikes that began 28 February, has voiced no intention to surrender.