Brazil’s Lula calls Trump’s tariff threat ‘unacceptable blackmail’

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday slammed Donald Trump’s threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Latin America’s largest economy as “unacceptable blackmail.”

Lula’s comments during a nationally televised speech were the latest in series of tense exchanges between the leaders, with the US president launching especially blistering attacks on the government in Brasilia.

Trump announced on 9 July his intention to slap steep tariffs on Brazil as punishment for what he termed a “witch hunt” against his far-right ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The United States has also said it is investigating Brazil’s “unfair trading practices,” and Brasilia said it was committed to negotiations.