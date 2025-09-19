US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call

The United States on Thursday again wielded its veto and thwarted a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire in Gaza, shielding its ally Israel from meaningful diplomatic pressure.

The 14 other members of the Council backed the resolution, initiated in August in response to the UN's official declaration of famine after nearly two years of Israel's war on Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

The vote came as Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City, the target of a major new ground offensive, forcing Palestinians to flee south.