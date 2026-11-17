Hakeem Jeffries is poised to take a major step Wednesday toward becoming the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives, as victorious Democrats choose their leader after a sweeping midterm election triumph.

The 56-year-old New Yorker faces no declared challenger in a closed-door party ballot, putting him on course to preside over a powerful Democratic majority during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

But the historic milestone comes with a warning from the party's energised left flank that, while winning an election is one thing, agreeing on how to wield power is another entirely.