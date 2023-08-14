As Maui rescue continues, families and faith leaders cling to hope

For scores of families in Hawaii still hoping to reunite with loved ones, it was not yet time to give up — even as the staggering death toll continued to grow, and even as authorities predicted that more remains would be found within the ashes left behind by a wildfire that gutted the once-bustling town of Lahaina.

But many others are already confronting a painful reality. Their loved ones did not make it out alive.

At a Sunday Mass at a church in Kapalua, the Most Rev. Clarence “Larry” Silva, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Honolulu, appealed to somber parishioners not to abandon their faith.

"If we are angry with God we should tell him so. He can take it," he said in his sermon, adding later that “God loves us in tragedies and good times and bad times."