US prepares for unprecedented likely arrest of Trump

America readied itself Monday ahead of the possible historic indictment of Donald Trump over a hush-money case, with the former president calling for mass demonstrations if he is charged.

Trump supporters were scheduled to protest in New York later Monday as Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg weighs charging the ex-president over a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed -- a move that would send shockwaves through the 2024 White House race, in which Trump is running to regain office.

Bragg, an elected Democrat, has not confirmed any plans to indict, but has indicated that prosecutors are nearing a decision by putting key witnesses in front of a grand jury in recent weeks and offering Trump the opportunity to testify.

The 76-year-old former Republican president said over the weekend that he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday and urged supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!"

"They are MANY years beyond the Statute of Limitations which, in this instance, is TWO YEARS. More importantly, THERE WAS NO CRIME!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday.

Law authorities are gearing up for an unprecedented arrest that would see an ex-leader of the free world fingerprinted and possibly even handcuffed.