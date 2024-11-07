Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win

Donald Trump’s crushing presidential victory heralded a new era of uncertainty in the United States and the world Wednesday, as defeated Kamala Harris gave a defiant concession speech while vowing to help his transition to power.

An emotional Vice President Harris told tearful supporters in a speech in Washington to “not despair,” urging them to “keep fighting” after her loss.

Her pledge to ensure a peaceful handover stood in stark contrast with Republican Trump’s unprecedented refusal four years ago to admit defeat against Joe Biden, culminating in the violent attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris said in her short, powerful speech at Howard University, her alma mater.

“I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time,” she said, her voice hoarse as she made her first public remarks since Trump’s surprisingly heavy victory. “But for the benefit of us all, I hope that’s not the case.”