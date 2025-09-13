He was registered to vote as unaffiliated to any political party.

Kirk was a hero to right-wingers and helped Trump build a large youth vote in his November presidential election victory. He was also a highly divisive figure, espousing hardline views on race, gender, and gun ownership.

Even his many critics often hailed Kirk's willingness to debate, however. Kirk was on a speaking tour when he went to the Utah university.

While the shooter's motive remains unclear, much attention has been focused on the inscriptions found on bullet casings found at the crime scene.

One cartridge had written on it, "Hey, fascist! Catch!" said Cox.

Another featured "Bella ciao," apparently a reference to a World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song.

Other cartridges were marked with symbols and wording that appeared to be from the online gaming culture.

The United States has seen repeated shootings and assaults against politicians over the last decade, including two assassination attempts on Trump -- in addition to a long history of political violence stretching back decades.

Mass shootings by typically young, disturbed men are also common, and powerful firearms are easily available.