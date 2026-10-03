Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause

"The dynamics of visas and all those other kinds of things were part of the consideration," Cobb told Reuters. Additionally, the department needs time to think through changes to the program, he added.

The connection between the admissions pause and US visa policies has not been previously reported, nor has the length of the admissions pause.

The drop in international applications shows how uncertainty over President Donald Trump's visa policies is affecting one of the preeminent US journalism institutions, which also administers the profession's highest US honor, the Pulitzer Prize. The people did not disclose the exact size of the drop in applications.

Last year, the Trump administration temporarily halted new student-visa appointments, then resumed them with expanded screening of applicants' online activity, saying the checks were needed to identify potential threats to US national security.

Columbia was among the universities targeted by his administration over pro-Palestinian campus protests in 2024. Last year, it agreed to pay over $200 million to settle federal investigations and regain most of its suspended federal funding.