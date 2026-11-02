Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

A Learjet plummeted into a neighborhood in southern Florida miles from US President Donald Trump's resort home on Sunday, killing all nine people on board, officials said.

Several unverified clips posted to social media depicting the deadly crash showed an aircraft nearly vertical slamming at high speed into the ground, creating a large fireball and leaving a flaming crater near a busy roadside.

"Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement, confirming that all nine people on the aircraft were killed.