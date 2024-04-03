Venezuelan man, world's oldest, dies at 114

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, died on Tuesday at the age of 114, officials and relatives said.

"Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.

Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on 4 February 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.