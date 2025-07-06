Trump says 'probably 12' tariff letters being sent out Monday

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had signed 12 trade letters to be sent out next week ahead of an impending deadline for his tariffs to take effect.

"I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday, probably 12," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that the countries that the letters would be sent to will be announced on the same day.

His comments come days before steeper duties -- which the president said Thursday would range between 10 and 70 per cent -- are set to take effect on dozens of economies, from Taiwan to the European Union.