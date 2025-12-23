Trump says would be 'smart' for Venezuela's Maduro to step down

US President Donald Trump said Monday it would be "smart" for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down, as US naval forces pressed a blockade on the South American country's oil wealth.

Venezuela's key ally Moscow, however, expressed its "full support" for Maduro's government, as Washington has dialed up military operations and threats against Caracas.

Asked by reporters at his Florida home if Washington's threats were designed to force Maduro to leave office after 12 years, Trump said, "That's up to him, what he wants to do. I think it would be smart for him to do that."

But he added, "If he wants to do something -- if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough."

Firing back just hours later, Maduro said that Trump would be "better off" if he focused on domestic problems rather than threatening Caracas.