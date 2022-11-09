Brazil transition takes shape, Bolsonaro keeps low profile

The head of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s transition on Tuesday picked a team to smooth the leftist’s ascent to Brazil’s presidency, while outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro remained uncharacteristically silent after his election loss.

Lula’s vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin named a political council and a team of economists, among others, who will lay the groundwork for the changeover of government on 1 January.

“We are working, the future has already begun,” Lula wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Lula will meet with the leaders of both chambers of Congress in Brasilia to discuss budget issues as he looks to implement his campaign promises of increased social spending, while grappling with a struggling economy.