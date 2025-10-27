US military exercises on nearby island a 'provocation': Venezuela

Venezuela on Sunday blasted the arrival in nearby Trinidad and Tobago of a US warship as a dangerous "provocation," amid mounting fears of potential attacks against the Venezuelan mainland.

The USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked Sunday in the Trinidadian capital Port of Spain for a four-day visit, which will include joint training with local defense forces.

The ship's arrival comes amid a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against alleged drug-traffickers in Latin America, which has largely targeted Venezuelans and thus far been limited to deadly strikes in international waters.

Trump has increasingly threatened in recent days to take the campaign on land, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims Washington is plotting his ouster.

Trinidad and Tobago, which is situated just 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the Venezuelan coast at its closest point, has sided with Washington against its neighbour.