3 killed, 8 injured in Brazil school shooting

Three people were killed and at least eight injured on Friday when a shooter opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, local police said.

The attacks happened around 10 am local time (1300 GMT) in the small town of Aracruz, located some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of state capital Vitoria.

Officials said an unidentified teenager in military attire had opened fire at two schools, one private and one public, and was still missing in the early afternoon.