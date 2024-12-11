Prosecutor fights Trump bid to throw out hush money conviction

Manhattan prosecutors renewed their opposition Tuesday to President-elect Donald Trump’s efforts to quash his hush money conviction, but accepted pausing the case while he is president.

Trump has long opposed the criminal process brought against him after he paid a porn star for her silence and then covered up the payments in an effort to boost his chances in 2016’s election.

Juan Merchan, the judge in the only criminal case against Trump that has gone to trial, indefinitely postponed Trump’s sentencing at a hearing on 22 November, given his win in the 5 November presidential election.

The court “should reject defendant’s motion to ‘immediately’ dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury’s guilty verdict based on the outcome of the recent presidential election,” prosecutor Alvin Bragg said in a court filing.

Trump’s legal team had earlier cited a landmark July ruling from the Supreme Court that gives presidents sweeping immunity for official acts committed while in office as justification for their request to throw out this conviction.