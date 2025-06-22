US intervention 'devastated' Iran's nuclear programme, says Pentagon

A series of unprecedented US strikes against Iran "devastated" its nuclear programme, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday, as he asserted Washington was not seeking regime change in Tehran.

The Pentagon chief urged Iran's leaders to find an off-ramp to the conflict after President Donald Trump announced the strikes on a key underground uranium enrichment site at Fordo, along with nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz.

"We devastated the Iranian nuclear programme," Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing, adding that the operation "did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people".

Trump "seeks peace, and Iran should take that path", Hegseth continued. "This mission was not, and has not, been about regime change," he added.

Trump's intervention -- despite his past pledges to avoid another "forever war" -- threatens to dramatically widen the conflict after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last week, with Tehran vowing to retaliate if Washington joined in.

Earlier the US president said Washington would hit more targets if Tehran did not capitulate. Hours later, Iran launched two waves of attacks against its long-time foe Israel.

"Iran the bully of the Middle East must now make peace," Trump said, warning future attacks would be "far greater" unless a diplomatic solution was reached.

"Remember, there are many targets left," he added.