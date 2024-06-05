US House passes Republican bill to sanction International Criminal Court over Israel

The measure is not expected to become law, but reflects continuing support for Israel in Congress amid international criticism over the Middle East country’s campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The White House last month criticized the ICC’s decision to seek the warrants.

The bill is not expected to be brought up for a vote in the Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Biden’s fellow Democrats.

The legislation would impose sanctions on people involved in ICC prosecutions of Americans or citizens of US allies that are not ICC members, including Israel.