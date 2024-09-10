US Indo-Pacific Command head, Chinese military officials hold first video call

The United States and China held theatre-level commander talks for the first time on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said, as the two nations look to stabilise military ties and prevent military misunderstandings.

Washington seeks to open new channels of regular military communication with Beijing since ties sank to a historic low after the United States downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon last year.

Admiral Sam Paparo, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, held a video telephone call with his counterpart Wu Yanan of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).