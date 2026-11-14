Trump official seeks $50 billion for air traffic control after outage

The Trump administration boosted its request for air traffic control funding to $50 billion late Friday after a communications issue forced a nationwide groundstop that halted thousands of flights for hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the White House earlier on Friday asked for $30.1 billion to upgrade the United States' aging airports and air traffic control system.

"This is an emergency," Duffy said. "What's more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?"